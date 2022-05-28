Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.26.
Zscaler stock traded up $17.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.00. 6,762,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,404. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11.
In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Zscaler by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.