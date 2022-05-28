Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.26.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $17.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.00. 6,762,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,404. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $149,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zscaler by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Zscaler by 58.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Zscaler by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.