Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.26.
Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $17.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.00. 6,762,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,404. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.09.
In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $149,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zscaler by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Zscaler by 58.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Zscaler by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.