$0.01 EPS Expected for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altus Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Power will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altus Power.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million.

Several research firms have commented on AMPS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE AMPS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.26. 245,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,162. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Power (AMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.