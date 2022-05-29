$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.10. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLM. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.25. The company had a trading volume of 409,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $91.51. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.