-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Motus GI also posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 152.78% and a negative net margin of 5,331.94%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

MOTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Motus GI from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 654.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 300,696 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 541.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 151,068 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

