-$0.10 EPS Expected for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Hims & Hers Health reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIMS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

In other news, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $448,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.38. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

