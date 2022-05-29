$0.11 EPS Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Utz Brands posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

NYSE UTZ opened at $14.21 on Friday. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

In other news, COO Cary Devore acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,305.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Kataria acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 53,376 shares of company stock worth $729,833 in the last 90 days. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,345,000 after buying an additional 210,934 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 312,568 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,468,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 435,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,104,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.