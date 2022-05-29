$0.11 EPS Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Utz Brands posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

NYSE UTZ opened at $14.21 on Friday. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

In other news, COO Cary Devore acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,305.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Kataria acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 53,376 shares of company stock worth $729,833 in the last 90 days. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,345,000 after buying an additional 210,934 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 312,568 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,468,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 435,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,104,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.