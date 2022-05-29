$0.11 EPS Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.12. Zendesk posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.30.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,936 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,848. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $87.48 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

