$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.19. Liberty Energy reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 141.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Energy.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.91.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 877.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,716 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

LBRT stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

