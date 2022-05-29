-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). NovoCure also reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

NVCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $69,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $368,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in NovoCure by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 51,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in NovoCure by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 106,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $83.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.96 and a beta of 0.88. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.46.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

