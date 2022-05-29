$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.10. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $14,172,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 326.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 354,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 271,101 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 284,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after buying an additional 220,399 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 234.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 299,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 210,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,721,000 after acquiring an additional 174,984 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,533. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $534.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.06.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

