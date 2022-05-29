$0.19 EPS Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $497.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.68 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 53.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 606,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,984. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.87. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.00, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

