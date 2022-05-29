-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for EQRx’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EQRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EQRx.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQRX shares. Cowen started coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EQRx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of EQRx stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33. EQRx has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQRX. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

