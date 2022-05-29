-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

OCUL stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.79. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.