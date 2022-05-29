-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

OCUL stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.79. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

