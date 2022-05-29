-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) will report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Inogen posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 277.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.56 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Inogen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Inogen by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Inogen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Inogen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INGN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.91. 154,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,381. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. Inogen has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $591.78 million, a P/E ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

