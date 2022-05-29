$0.43 EPS Expected for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 800.07%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

