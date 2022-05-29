$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of CALM opened at $48.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.17 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $59.95.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.14%.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $215,171.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

