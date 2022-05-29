$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Verint Systems reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -730.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $460,093.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 90,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,312.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 976,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,302,626.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $149,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

