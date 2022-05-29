$0.48 EPS Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. Verint Systems reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Verint Systems stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -730.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $186,381.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Reid French, Jr. purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.70 per share, for a total transaction of $247,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,987.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 82.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Verint Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,215,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,879,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

