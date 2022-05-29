$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WLKP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $209,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. 32,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,217. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.75%.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

