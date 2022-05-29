-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.26). Exterran reported earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exterran in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
EXTN opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.
Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.
