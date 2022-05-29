-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.26). Exterran reported earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exterran in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

EXTN opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

