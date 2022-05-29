$0.55 EPS Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.10. 781,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.59. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 17.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

