$0.60 EPS Expected for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) to report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.54. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

