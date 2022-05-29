$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.82. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

HURN stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.70. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $61.84.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,444 shares of company stock worth $1,051,907. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.