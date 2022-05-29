$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.82. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
HURN stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.70. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $61.84.
In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,444 shares of company stock worth $1,051,907. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
