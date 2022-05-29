$0.86 EPS Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $1.10. Foot Locker reported earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.22.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,008,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2,617.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after buying an additional 426,700 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,730,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 29.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after buying an additional 399,876 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FL traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.29. 2,368,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,588. Foot Locker has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $64.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

