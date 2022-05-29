$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Tenneco posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 18.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 49.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.96. 717,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,661. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

