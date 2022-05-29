$0.90 EPS Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Comcast posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.26.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,179,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.16. 18,073,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,683,275. The stock has a market cap of $200.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. Comcast has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.