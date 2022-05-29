$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $45.89. 19,482,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,764,212. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a market cap of $173.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

