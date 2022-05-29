-$1.08 EPS Expected for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYSGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($1.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the lowest is ($1.17). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.14) to ($4.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10).

Several research analysts have commented on KRYS shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $60.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 271.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 277.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

