$1.09 EPS Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.01. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.95%.

BANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $90.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average is $76.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 7,080 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $584,170.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,089 shares of company stock worth $14,750,717 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in BancFirst by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 12.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

