$1.24 EPS Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNRGet Rating) will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equinor ASA.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR opened at $37.66 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.43%.

About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.