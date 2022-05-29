$1.24 EPS Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equinor ASA.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR opened at $37.66 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.43%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

