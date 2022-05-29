$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. AMETEK reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,820,000 after purchasing an additional 419,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,824,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,509,000 after purchasing an additional 60,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after purchasing an additional 437,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AME traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $122.46. 613,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

