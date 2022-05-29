$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. TimkenSteel reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TimkenSteel will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TimkenSteel.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at $789,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,874,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 865,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after buying an additional 326,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,969,000 after buying an additional 312,542 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 259,832 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMST opened at $24.49 on Friday. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.77.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

