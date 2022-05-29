-$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGNGet Rating) will post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.69) and the highest is ($1.12). UroGen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.78) to ($4.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($3.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 209.30% and a negative return on equity of 572.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on URGN. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 72,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.41. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

