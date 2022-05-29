$1.44 EPS Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.27. Cedar Fair reported earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.95) earnings per share.

FUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at about $48,467,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at about $3,450,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

FUN stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.33. 552,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.77 and a beta of 1.85. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

