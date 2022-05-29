$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) will announce $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.24. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $6.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.26.

NYSE:SYF opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,620 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

