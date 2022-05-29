$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,435,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,441,000 after buying an additional 65,272 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,984,000 after buying an additional 197,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,848,000 after purchasing an additional 481,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

