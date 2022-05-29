$1.69 EPS Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.81. MetLife reported earnings per share of $2.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MetLife.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 736,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 27,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $67.72. 4,197,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,890. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetLife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.