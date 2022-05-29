$1.78 EPS Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $8.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $10.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $373.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFR shares. Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.80.

In related news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.53. The company had a trading volume of 533,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

