$1.79 EPS Expected for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. Lamar Advertising reported earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAMR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

Lamar Advertising stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.77. The company had a trading volume of 399,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.43 and its 200-day moving average is $111.38. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,762,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,386,000 after purchasing an additional 899,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $103,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,064,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 502,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 823,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,727,000 after purchasing an additional 390,237 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

