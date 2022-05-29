$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.78. Walmart posted earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $128.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.05. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,232,388. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

