$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) will post $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,553,000 after buying an additional 214,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.45. 1,349,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,980. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

