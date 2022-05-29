$1.87 EPS Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) to announce $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.36.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,339. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $133.86 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.58.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

