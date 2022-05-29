$11.90 Million in Sales Expected for SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) will post sales of $11.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SOPHiA GENETICS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. SOPHiA GENETICS reported sales of $10.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will report full year sales of $51.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.57 million to $52.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $71.63 million, with estimates ranging from $70.70 million to $72.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SOPHiA GENETICS.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 million.

SOPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA GENETICS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the first quarter valued at about $16,205,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at about $32,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 4.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,499,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,889,000. 27.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOPH stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $272.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.95.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

