$141.16 Million in Sales Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $141.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.61 million and the highest is $153.32 million. Celsius reported sales of $65.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year sales of $579.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.87 million to $606.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $816.76 million, with estimates ranging from $688.65 million to $902.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.27 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 121.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $70.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 221.44 and a beta of 1.95. Celsius has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $110.22.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

