$15.48 Million in Sales Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) will announce $15.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $19.49 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $11.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $69.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.76 million to $83.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $156.06 million, with estimates ranging from $142.40 million to $171.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 218.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,580 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $24.76 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $788.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.