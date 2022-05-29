$170.03 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) to post $170.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.20 million and the lowest is $170.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $152.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $671.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $667.80 million to $673.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $737.34 million, with estimates ranging from $727.00 million to $752.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $306,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,482 shares of company stock valued at $544,355. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.02. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

