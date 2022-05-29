$173.09 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) to announce $173.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.80 million and the highest is $179.45 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $155.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $719.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $703.39 million to $754.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $705.09 million, with estimates ranging from $642.30 million to $769.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

In other news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 75,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBI stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.58.

About Customers Bancorp (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.