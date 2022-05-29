$180.79 Million in Sales Expected for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) to post $180.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.25 million and the highest is $198.33 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted sales of $145.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year sales of $756.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $716.54 million to $795.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $778.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ PANL opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $296.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 228.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 30,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions (Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.