1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOW opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.50 and a beta of 0.61.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,257.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 70.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

