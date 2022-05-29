1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCOW opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.50 and a beta of 0.61.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter.
About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (Get Rating)
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.
